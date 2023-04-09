Tribal women set new trend for a wedding in Odisha’s Koraput dist: Watch

Koraput: The tribal women of a village in Koraput district of Odisha have set a new trend for a wedding in their village. They decorated the wedding mandap with colourful sarees. Even, the whole village contributed towards the expenditure of this marriage.

This unique wedding took place in the Mangalpur village under Boringi panchayat in Narayanpatna block.

As per reports, the wedding of Masi Nachika and Tika Krenuka had been fixed. During the arrangement for this wedding, the unity of the Tribal people was seen.

Located at a distance of 25 km from Narayanpatna the village is atop a hill. About 36 sects of tribal people live here.

Of course, these days some of these tribal people have started to adopt modern means, but in this marriage, they decided to avoid DJ or any other modern equipment but decked up the mandap with traditional style. The women decorated the whole mandap and marriage venue with colourful sarees to give it a festive look.

As per reports, the villagers had collected raw material from the forest with which they made brooms and sold it in the local market and the money they got from this was spent in the wedding.

