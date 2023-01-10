Watch: Woman in saree workout in gym, netizens unimpressed

In India, saree is not only a traditional wear to don in on special occasions, in fact, for many women it is something they prefer to put on on a daily basis. Whether it is to cook and clean or care for a child, they do all the work effortlessly and comfortably in a saree. However, when it comes to gyming, is it possible to workout clad in a 6 feet long fabric?

For those who shy away from taking care of their health and coming to the gym because they are not comfortable in anything other than saree, Reena Singh, a fitness trainer, has proved that is possible to easily maintain a good body without having to ditch their comfort. The fitness enthusiast took to her Instagram account on December 31 to post a video of herself exercising in a gym while wearing a pink saree.

In the short clip, Reena can be seen doing cardio on a bench, pulldown exercise on a machine, lifting a tyre, and doing squats. While sharing the post the fitness “Ye toh bs Aarambh Hai” (It is just the beginning).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reena Singh (@reenasinghfitness)

So far, the video has garnered more than 40.7 million views and tons of comments. While some were impressed by her take, others did not get the point and were fast enough to express their dislike.

One person wrote, “What’s the point here.. do unsafe practices” and another comment read, “Nice, aap saree mai BH itna acha kr rh h” (you are doing so good even in a saree).

Here’s how others reacted: