Artist creates Ramayana themed outdoor gym in Goa, watch incredible visuals

One among the many Indian mythologies is the Ramayana, the legend highly shared with generations. The story about the triumph of good over evil has a lot to teach. In addition, the character are no doubt very colourful, dramatic, and inspiring. To exhibit the cultural ethnicity of the nation through art, one artist from Goa produced an incredible outdoor gym inspired by the Sanskrit epic.

Shared on Instagram by Diptej Vernekar, the amazing video shows an incredible view of a Ramayana themed outdoor gym.

Vernekar, the artist, shared the story behind the creation as well. “I grew up in a small village in Goa , known for various moving art forms in the form of tableaux. They are used in various festivals. These artefacts, once used, are then preserved for the rest of the year and created mostly by men. Created by artisans from local communities, I see these moving tableaux as capable of yielding a parallel art education that helps these communities nurture their art,” he wrote in the caption.

Reportedly, the installation art was created mainly to uplift local artisans who have spent their livelihoods on preserving the heritage of the country and its folklore.

“This installation translates the process of moving these artifacts by making them accessible to the general public as an outdoor gym of incarnations. I hope to illustrate the idea of an outdoor gym as a cultivator of the urban ethos and as a mechanism to open access to living craft traditions and the local technologies behind them,” the caption further read.

The art is a part of the Serendipity arts festival in Goa and will be on display from 15th to 23rd December.

