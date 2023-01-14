Watch: Video of ‘most impossible dance’ Zaouli goes viral, stuns internet

There are various dance forms all around the world, each with its own significance. From folk to traditional, these dance forms represent the culture of the region. While some of these steps may appear simple to perform, many require years of practice to master the art. But which is the hardest dance form in the entire world? It is hard to fixate on a particular form but within a few of these is “Zaouli” from the Ivory Coast.

Notably, Zaouli is considered to be one of “the most impossible dances in the world.” It is a part of the Guro people’s tradition in the central Ivory Coast.

Recently, a video of this dance form went viral on the Internet and the unique and incredible hard dance steps have stunned netizens. The dance appears to be being performed at a cultural event in Africa.

In the clip, dancers can be seen wearing masks on their faces while performing, apparently, the cover is an important part of the art. The bright purple mask is thought to have been designed in the 1950s after a girl named Djela Lou Zaouli.

So far, the clip has garnered more than 4.8 million views and tons of reactions. Some users also left some informative comments on the post.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Zaouli is a popular music and dance practiced by the Guro communities of Cote d’Ivoire’s Bouafle and Zuenoula departments.