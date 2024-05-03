Ollywood actress Zeena Samal joins BJD

Bhubaneswar: Hours after quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ollywood actress Zeena Samal joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday.

Zeena Samal joined the State ruling party in the presence of Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra at the Sankha Bhaban in Bhubaneswar.

It is to be noted here the actress, who had joined the saffron fold in March 2023 along with her husband Rudra Panigrahi, resigned from the party after she was denied ticket to contest from the Bhogarai Assembly seat. BJP nominated Asish Patra for the seat.

In his reaction during the joining even, Zeena said that she joined the conch party as it has immense respect for the women and she was inspired by the principles of party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The actress also thanked the BJD family and Patnaik for welcoming her into the party.

