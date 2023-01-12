Watch: Pakistani couple dance to ‘Beedi Jalaile’ song, netizens love it

Several videos from wedding ceremonies often go viral on a daily basis. While some of these videos are very much enjoyable, some leave us emotional. In light of it, a Pakistani couple dancing to the ‘Beedi Jalaiela’ song during a sort of gathering has grabbed the eyeballs of many on the Internet.

Shared on Instagram by a Pakistan-based wedding photographer, the short clip shows a woman dressed in an orange sharara and a man, who seems to be her husband, donned in a kurta and pajama. They can be seen showing off their energetic moves while grooving to the 2006 hit song ‘Beedi Jalaiela’ from the movie Omkara.

“What a powerful performance. Rocking the dance floor” read the caption on the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Signature by BILAL IJAZ (@thebilalijaz)

So far, the video has garnered more than 3.3 million views. However, comments have been disabled for the post. People were impressed by the couple’s chemistry and continued to share the clip on their stories.