Watch: Pakistani couple dance to ‘Beedi Jalaile’ song, netizens love it

A Pakistani couple dancing to the ‘Beedi Jalaiela’ song during a sort of gathering has grabbed the eyeballs of many on the Internet.

Offbeat
By Rachna 0
pakistani couple dance to beedi jalaile
Image credit- Instagram/thebilalijaz

Several videos from wedding ceremonies often go viral on a daily basis. While some of these videos are very much enjoyable, some leave us emotional. In light of it, a Pakistani couple dancing to the ‘Beedi Jalaiela’ song during a sort of gathering has grabbed the eyeballs of many on the Internet.

Shared on Instagram by a Pakistan-based wedding photographer, the short clip shows a woman dressed in an orange sharara and a man, who seems to be her husband, donned in a kurta and pajama. They can be seen showing off their energetic moves while grooving to the 2006 hit song ‘Beedi Jalaiela’ from the movie Omkara.

“What a powerful performance. Rocking the dance floor” read the caption on the post.

Related News

Watch: Chai Wala mimics Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and…

Watch: Man sits on car roof, enjoy liquor amid Gurugram…

Watch: Woman in saree workout in gym, netizens unimpressed

Watch: Woman dances and swings in empty metro coach, but…

So far, the video has garnered more than 3.3 million views. However, comments have been disabled for the post. People were impressed by the couple’s chemistry and continued to share the clip on their stories.

Also Read: Bride and groom’s romantic wedding photoshoot goes wrong, video viral

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.