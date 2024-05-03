Odisha: Sujata Karthikeyan appointed Special Secretary of Finance Department

Odisha
Sujata Karthikeyan appointed Special Secretary of Finance Department

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government today transferred and gave new appointment to senior IAS officer Sujata Rout Karthikeyan.

Sujata Karthikeyan, who is the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Mission Shakti has been appointed as the Special Secretary of the Finance Department of the State government.

“Sujata Rout Karthikeyan, Commissioner-cum-Secretary to government, department of Mission Shakti with additional charge of Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Govt., Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department is appointed as Special Secretary to Government, Finance Department,” read a notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance Department.

The State government also handed over the additional charge of Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Department of Mission Shakti and Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Odia Language, Literature and Culture department to Health secretary Shalini Pandit.

