Watch: Spine-chilling video of guard welcoming ‘invisible patient’ will give you goosebumps!

There is always a doubt in our minds when we start discussing about ghosts. Whenever the conversation steers towards them, there is a thought about if they are real. Even the most staunch disbelievers have moments where they feel that they might be wrong. A recent video that has surfaced might be instrumental in sowing that small seed of doubt in your mind if you do not believe in ghosts. And if you do- well, then this might just be the proof you needed to convince your sceptic friend who made fun of you every time you got scared. The video is that of an encounter showing a security guard talking to a ‘ghost’!

The security footage posted originally on Reddit has since circulated online and has become massively viral. The video from Argentina has become a hot topic for discussion on many online. The cctv footage is from Finochietto Sanatorium building, Argentina. The creepy footage has left the entire internet wide-eyed with disbelief.

The video starts with the door of the hospital’s reception area opening on its own. The security guard hears the noise and gets up from his seat, picks up the clipboard and proceeds towards the door. He removes the retractable belt barrier to let someone in and starts talking to someone. This part has especially stunned social media users, because there is absolutely no one on the screen other than the guard.

A few seconds later, the man appeared to offer the ‘patient’ a wheelchair before letting the person into the lobby.

He then proceeds to the doctor’s area. Everything seems normal for a hospital. Everything that is except the fact that it is only the security guard that appears in the video and no one else.

Watch the chilling video of the guard talking to ghost here:

Reddit users, meanwhile, pointed out that the guard could be playing a joke.

“Alright that’s pretty weird. Either the guard is playing a joke on the cameras or this is pretty hard to explain,” the user commented. “He knows his colleague is sitting in the basement watching the CCTV,” added another.

However, some users were scared after watching the footage. “This first episode was jaw dropping. The wheelchair scene blew my mind,” one of them commented.

The security guard is then seen pointing towards the doctor’s office and even escorting the ‘ghost patient’ there.

The incident took place at Finochietto Sanatorium, a private care centre located in Buenos Aires.

According to reports, the security guard recorded that an elderly woman had come into the hospital at 3:36 am on 11 November. However, when he went to check on the woman a few hours later, he was surprised to learn that she hadn’t been seen by the doctors.

He was left stupefied just hours later when medics told him the patient with the recorded name had died a day before.

Following the incident, the care centre denied any presence of a ghost on the premises, suggesting the security guard was playing along with a joke.

The hospital’s media relations director Guillermo Capuya said the automatic entrance door had a problem, which caused it to open 28 times in 10 hours. He added the security guard’s strange behaviour was some sort of a prank. “I don’t know if to make a joke or what, but it went viral. What I don’t believe in is ghosts. They said that the person registered someone who had died, and that is not there, there is nothing, there is no record log that shows this person” Capuya said.