Viral video: Flock of sheep move in circle for 12 days in China, reason remains a mystery

In a strange incident, a huge flock of sheep has reportedly been seen moving in a circle for 12 days in northern China’s Inner Mongolia region. Surveillance footage of the peculiar activity has surfaced online, and it shows a huge flock moving clockwise, forming a perfect circle in the center.

In the now-viral clip, some sheep can also be seen occasionally standing still in the middle of the rotation while some stand outside watching from a distance.

On Wednesday, the Chinese state-run outlet People’s Daily shared a video of the incident on Twitter. According to the tweet, the sheep are perfectly healthy, however, the cause of their behaviour remains a mystery.

“The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China’s Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery”, read the caption.

Watch Video Here:

The owner of the sheep told the New York Post that it started with a small number of sheep before the entire flock joined in. “Out of the 34 sheep pens only the sheep in pen number 13 has been behaving in this manner, the sheep owner, identified as Miao,” the owner added.

Reportedly, they have been moving since November 4, and it is not known if they paused to eat or drink. Some speculated such behaviour is caused by a bacterial disease called Listeriosis- also known as “circling disease.