Watch: Python wraps around drunk man’s neck, his son and friend try to rescue

python wraps around drunk man's neck
Image credit- Twitter/Mihir Jha

In a shocking incident, a man got a huge python wrapped around his neck while his son tries to rescue him. The incident took place in Kitasoti Khurd village of Parihara Panchayat under the Garhwa police station area, Jharkhand.

Apparently, the man was drunk when he went fishing when a giant snake got wrapped around his neck in his stupor. A video of the same has surfaced online, and it is too horrifying to watch.

In the clip shared on Twitter by a user named Mihir Jha, a man identified as Birjalal Ram Bhuiyan can be seen trying to free himself from the clutches of a python. Reportedly, he himself wrapped the reptile around his neck in a drunken state. He can then be seen struggling to get it off of him.

Soon after, Birjalal’s son and his friend come rushing and try to rescue him and release him from the snake’s tight grip. Although the video leaves us on a cliffhanger, reports say that the son was able to save his father’s life in the end.

However, Birjalal suffered minor injuries due to the incident but was treated for them in the village itself.

Watch Video Here:

