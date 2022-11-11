Watch: Anaconda bites back person for manhandling it, netizens unhappy

Many snake videos often entertain Internet users and now one more clip has been added to this plethora.

In a video shared on Instagram by ‘nickthewrangler’, who calls himself an animal and reptile addict, a huge Amazonian anaconda can be seen biting the man while he tries to control it. The clip has gone massively viral on social media, but people are not happy about it.

The footage begins with Nick lifting the agitated anaconda in both his arms. Suddenly, the reptile starts biting the man on his stomach and arm. He can be heard yelling when the huge boa constrictor bites him.

According to Nick, the anaconda is not poisonous. “Cowboying it up with a naughty ANACONDA!,” reads the caption of the video.

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Animal and Reptile Addict (@nickthewrangler)

It is to be noted that while it is possible to be bitten by an anaconda, the bite itself would not be fatal. This species doesn’t kill its prey by delivering venom through a bite. Instead, they squeeze their hunt to death by wrapping their bodies around it until it stops breathing.

So far, the reel has garnered more than 49 million views and tons of comments. However, not all the viewers were amazed by the clip. While some were stunned and found it a little funny that Nick was totally unfazed by the snake bites, others were upset that the snake was being held against its will.

A user commented, “Does it not have any teeth? Because venomous or not, they pack a nasty bite.” “He is from Amazon ……… Hm… You didn’t give the link to buy it,” another user joked. “Put her back in the Amazon, please. She’s not a toy for your amusement,” writes a third person.