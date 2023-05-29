Watch: Old woman grooves to Andaz Apna Apna song, netizens love her energy

People often measure their life with their age. Whether it is about clothing or having fun, age restricts one’s mind to open up and live the fullest. Meanwhile, an elderly woman is defying all odds and enjoying her life without caring about others’ opinions. A video of her was shared on Instagram by an account named trending_dance_reel, and it shows the old lady dancing among people.

While dancing, a woman gestured for her to step aside but she didn’t let that bother her fun time. The song she was grooving to was Yeh Raat Aur Yeh Doorie from the 1994 superhit comedy movie Andaz Apna Apna. The movie starred Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor. Composed by Tushar Bhatia, the song has been voiced by Asha Bhosle and SP Balasubramaniam.

On being shared, the clip has amassed more than 17.1 million views so far along with tons of comments. Netizens loved her carefree attitude and hailed her in the comment section.

One person wrote, “Apna har din aise jio jaise ki aakhri ho (Live your everyday like it’s your last)” and another commented, “Umar koi bhi ho jil ko humesha jawan rekho (Whatever the age be, live like you are always young).”

However, one of the users had a slightly different viewpoint about the clip and wrote that the old woman didn’t seem interested in dancing.