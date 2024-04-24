Odisha Elections: Baliguda Sub-Collector walks the ramp to create awareness among voters

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
Baliguda Sub-Collector walks the ramp to create awareness among voters

Bhubaneswar: As the days for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha are getting closer, the election commission and various enforcement agencies are not leaving any stones unturned to create awareness among the voters to motivate them to come forward to exercise their franchises.

They are adopting unique and different methods to raise awareness among the voters. In such a scenario, the Baliguda sub-division administration organised a fashion show at the conference hall and the sub-collector Rina Pradhan herself participated in the event like other participants.

Rina Pradhan was seen walking the ramps holding a placard with ‘My Vote, My Pride’ slogan to raise awareness among the voters and increase the voting percentage in the area.

The BDOs and Tehsildars of nine blocks under the sub-division also took part in the event, which was highly appreciated by all.

Also Read: BJD Shows Strength In Baliguda, Kandhamal MP Candidate Achyuta Samanta Campaigns

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Subadh Nayak 11337 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.