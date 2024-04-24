Odisha Elections: Baliguda Sub-Collector walks the ramp to create awareness among voters

Bhubaneswar: As the days for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha are getting closer, the election commission and various enforcement agencies are not leaving any stones unturned to create awareness among the voters to motivate them to come forward to exercise their franchises.

They are adopting unique and different methods to raise awareness among the voters. In such a scenario, the Baliguda sub-division administration organised a fashion show at the conference hall and the sub-collector Rina Pradhan herself participated in the event like other participants.

Rina Pradhan was seen walking the ramps holding a placard with ‘My Vote, My Pride’ slogan to raise awareness among the voters and increase the voting percentage in the area.

The BDOs and Tehsildars of nine blocks under the sub-division also took part in the event, which was highly appreciated by all.