Watch: MS Dhoni’s adorable reaction after Air Hostess offers him Chocolates on flight

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is still most favourite cricketer for many around the world even after he retired from international cricket matches in 2020. The former Indian captain still continues to rule over the cricket fan’s hearts despite being only active in the Indian Premier League.

Dhoni currently is rarely seen in the public as he has retired from his international cricket career and is only playing for Chennai Super Kings in IPL. So, fan’s get excited when they get to see the cricket idol in the same flight as they are traveling. Any video of the cricketer get viral as soon as they arrive on the internet.

Now, a video of Dhoni’s interaction with an air hostess is going viral. Here’s what happened. The viral video clip shows an air hostess offering chocolates to Dhoni during a flight and how adorably and humbly he interacts with her.

The video begins with the air hostess timidly walking up to Dhoni with a tray of Chocolates and offering it to him along with a note. He accepts the chocolates with a smile then interacts with the air hostess and later seems to returned the chocolates after keeping one. What melted the fan’s heart is the sweet smile on Dhoni’s face while speaking with the air hostess.

Watch the adorable video here:

The way he winks his eyes 🥺

Also the way she is acting kittenish while having is wife right next to him 🥰 What a video @msdhoni 🤩 pic.twitter.com/SkrhQeZnDE — LEO (@BoyOfMasses) June 25, 2023

Fan’s have reacted to the video with various comments and reactions. One commented, “OMG Whole world acts kittenish in front of him!!”, while another wrote, “Chocolate khaane ka mann ho gaya (I want to eat chocolates).”

“Abhi candy crush download karti hun (Going to download Candy Crush right away)” and “I see Candy Crush downloads increasing post this!” were some of the other comments on the video.

Meanwhile, CSK’s chief executive officer, Kasi Viswanathan, recently revealed that Dhoni’s knee injury was a struggle for him, and yet he never complained about this to anybody.

Despite his knee injury, Dhoni led his team CSK to win the IPL 2023 trophy. The former Indian skipper went through knee surgery at the beginning of this month to overcome this issue.

CSK CEO Viswanathan said that during the entire IPL, they never asked Dhoni to play if he did not want to. He said that they knew that if Dhoni was unfit, he would have made it clear well in advance.