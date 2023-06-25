15 minutes study: 6 year old’s timetable leaves internet in splits

During our childhood, the majority of us created a detailed timetable that covered every facet of our day-to-day lives. We carefully planned each activity, making sure to balance studying, playing, and taking a break. We relied on these timetables as our compass to guide us through the day. And now, a 6-year-old kid also did the same, but there is something out of the box that has gone viral on social media.

A Twitter user named Laiba shared a picture of a timetable of her six-year-old cousin with the caption, “My 6 year old cousin made this timetable…Bas 15 minutes ka study time, zindagi to Mohid jee raha hai (Mohid his living his life too the fullest).”

In his timetable, the young boy allotted only 15 minutes for studying and spent the rest of his time playing, eating mangoes with his grandparents, and doing other fun stuff. “”Fighting time: All we have to do is protect ourselves and the house from a cushion attack for three hours… “Mango time” He eats mango with my Abba… “Red car” is his favourite toy car and “cheez time” is basically lays and juice time,” the user explained in another tweet.

My 6 year old cousin made this timetable…Bas 15 minutes ka study time, zindgi tu Mohid jee ra hai 😭🤌 pic.twitter.com/LfyJBXHYPI — Laiba (@Laiiiibaaaa) June 22, 2023

Since being shared, the tweet has received over 1.2 million views and tonnes of comments. People couldn’t stop laughing at the adorable kid’s serious routine.

One user wrote, “Let her enjoy 15 min study with focus is enough Shes smart Smart people dont take hours to understand things ..” Another wrote, “15 mint study aur phir 30 mint bath….detox acha hoga. 3 ganty fighting time.”

A third user said, “I love how taya Abu has a special spot on his daily schedule,” while a fourth added, “I love how he has his set priorities”.