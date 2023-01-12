Watch: Man performs dangerous stunts on bike with wife in pillion, netizens upset

The Internet is filled with bizarre videos where many people can be seen doing weird things. While some make sense, some are just antics to gain popularity on social media. In light of it, a clip of a man performing a stunt in a Bullet with his wife sitting on the pillion.

Shared on Instagram by the page name ‘ghantaa,’ a Bullet rider can be seen performing jaw-dropping stunts while his wife is riding in the rear seat.

While it is already law-breaking that the man was riding the Royal Enfield without a helmet, his wife riding the pillion too did not have a helmet on. However, her courage is to be praised as she did not flinch while she continues to sit on the bike with her ‘ghoonghat’.

The caption in the post read, “Real Badshah is here.”

Take a look:

So far, the video has garnered more than 2.7 million views and tons of comments. “Jo kar raha wo to galat hai but achi baat ye hai ki uski bandi ko us or bharosa hai (Although what he is doing is wrong, the good thing is that the woman trusts him enough),” reads a comment. Another person writes, “That’s why they say no baal vivah (That’s why they say, no child marriage).

“Accident kar ke aise hi log aate hai hospital mein. Deemag ki kami hoti hai aise logo mein. (Such people get into accidents and are brought to the hospitals),” wrote a third person.