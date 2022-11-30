Elderly man performs stunt on bicycle, video goes viral

In today’s digital age, netizens are seen glued to their smartphones and other gadgets while they miss out to enjoy pretty but joyous happenings.

Recently a video went viral where an elderly man was seen riding a bicycle while it was raining, and importantly he was riding without holding the handle. And he was really enjoying the ride, what can be seen in the video.

In the clip, we can see that an elderly man is happily riding his bicycle while he also performed some stunts in the middle of the road. After riding for some distance he was seen leaving the handle. And he was enjoying the moment. This overwhelming video can surely light-up your day.

Legendary poet and screenwriter Gulzar ji shared the video on his twitter handle @Gulzar_sahab and the post has so far garnered more than 50k views. He captioned, “Enjoy every moment” along with a heart emoji.

In the video an elderly man in a traditional outfit is riding bicycle in the middle of the road, performing stunts.

Netizens who were inspired by the elderly man’s enjoyment ‘every moment’ realised that “Age is just a number”.

The post received a number of positive comments. A user wrote, “Wah dada ji jawan ho rahe hai dheere dheere (Grandpa is getting younger gradually)”.

Another user commented, “Ishe kehte hain Jivan Ka Anand Lena (this is called having fun of life)”.

Watch the video here: