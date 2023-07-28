WATCH: Internet reacts to video of little boy playing with massive snake

Viral videos of snakes are currently on hype. Every other day, we keep coming across videos where a snake is the ‘hero element’ of the video. However, in a recent such viral video, a little boy has managed to steal the limelight from the snake.

The video shows a little boy playing with a snake, trying to hold and drag it. The video opens up to show the little boy jumping in to get a hold of the snake. He holds the snake by its tail as the creature tries to wriggle out of its hold. After a few seconds, the snake manages to get away.

The video is a rather shocking one, and has left internet stunned. The video was originally posted on Instagram. Take a look at it here:

The video of the little boy playing with the massive snake was shared back on June 25. Since then it has got a whopping 64k likes and continues to attract more attention with every passing day. The incident has sparked a debate on the internet. Some people have praised the fearlessness and bravery of the little boy. On the other hand, others have pointed out this matter to be of high concern. They believe that the incident was too risky to be unfolded.

In a similar instance, the video of a little boy dragging a huge snake had surfaced on the internet a couple of weeks back. The video showed a tiny tot dragging a snake into the house, much to his family member’s shock.