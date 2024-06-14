DoPT asks ministries, departments to include content on new criminal laws in training programmes

New Delhi: The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Friday issued an office memorandum to Central ministries and Departments to include content on the criminal laws in training programmes. It was informed in an X post by ANI today.

It is to be noted that the three new criminal laws are the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023; and the Bharatiya Sakshaya Adhiniyam, 2023. These laws will come into effect from July 1.

The new laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, will replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, while the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, will supersede the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, will take the place of the Indian Evidence Act, 1872.

These new laws are designed to be more relevant to modern India, incorporating aspects like cybercrime, social justice, and modern evidence procedures. They aim to simplify legal language, streamline processes, and strengthen victim rights while decolonizing the legal framework. These changes will take effect on July 1.