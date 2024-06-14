Bargarh police busts looters’ gang, 7 members including prime accused arrested

Bargarh: In a major breakthrough, the Bargarh police today busted a looters’ gang and arrested seven of its members including the prime accused.

According to Bargarh SP Prahalad Sahai Meena, police had formed a special team to nab the looters following repeated complaints of robberies in the areas.

In course of probe, police arrested seven people whom it identified as Ganga Hanuman (the prime accused), Subrat Chandra Dash, Sonu Sahoo, Bikash Mantry, G. Ravi Prasad, Manash Prasad Mallick and Govind Verma, the SP said adding that all of them were forwarded to the court after their arrest.

Police also seized two bikes, three scooters, two LED TV, seven mobile phones, 98 grams gold, 3.7 kg silver ornaments, two laptops, three batteries, two inverters and some weapons from their possessions.

The market value of the seized articles is assumed to be over Rs 20 lakh, the SP said.