11th ‘Art of Giving’ day to be observed in 220 countries tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The 11th Art of Giving (AOG) Day, founded by visionary educationist and humanitarian Prof. Achyuta Samanta, will be observed in 220 countries of the world on June 17 (tomorrow).

Every year, the AOG was observed on May 17, however, this year it has been changed and is being celebrated on June 17. The day reflects on a decade of unwavering generosity, compassion, and community spirit that has touched countless lives across the globe.

The theme for the 2024 Art of Giving Day celebration is “Let’s AOG.” This theme is a call to action for everyone to participate actively in the spirit of giving. It emphasizes the importance of community involvement and collective generosity in making a significant impact. By coming together and giving selflessly, we can create a ripple effect of kindness and compassion that touches lives far and wide.

This year, the Art of Giving Day will be celebrated in 6 continents, 220+ Countries and 10000 locations.

In India, the Art of Giving Day celebration will be held in 28 States, 4 UTIs, 5000 locations and 200 cities and towns.

In Odisha, the Art of Giving Day celebration will be held in all 30 districts, 25 major Cities and Towns, 300+ Blocks, 6600 + Gram Panchayats and 10,000 locations.

The AOG which was founded on May 17, 2013 has now grown into a global movement, promoting peace and harmony through selfless acts of kindness. This milestone marks not just years, but a legacy of spreading joy and support to those in need, proving that every small act of giving creates a ripple of positive change.

How can you participate in Art of Giving Day celebration?

OFFER FOOD OR COFFEE: Share a meal or a cup of coffee with someone in need. This simple act of kindness can brighten their day and show them they are valued.

GIFT ESSENTIALS: Contribute books, clothes, or other essentials to those in your community who need them. Your gifts can provide much-needed support and show your care and consideration.

RGANISE A COMMUNITY GATHERING: Host a gathering with friends, family, or community members to share a meal. It’s a wonderful way to foster connections and create a sense of belonging within your local community.

HELP A NEIGHBOUR: Offer to assist a neighbour with daily chores. Whether it’s running errands or helping with household tasks, your help will be greatly appreciated.

CELEBRATE WITH DIVERSE GROUPS: Plan an event where you can bring together either common people or elite members of the community. Share breakfast, lunch, dinner, or even tea and snacks. Use this opportunity to spread the message of giving and build stronger bonds across different social groups.

CREATE MOMENTS OF JOY: Take someone who helps you daily, such as your housemaid or a local vendor, out for a drive or a movie. Create memories that they will cherish.

SPEND TIME WITH THE ELDERLY: Visit elderly individuals or those in your community who may feel isolated. Your companionship and attention can bring them immense joy and comfort.

Why participate in Art of Giving Day celebration?

Kindness: Each act of giving, no matter how small, contributes to spreading kindness.

Community: Helps build a more compassionate and connected community.

Positive Change: Creates a ripple effect of positive change.

