OSRTC bus meets with accident in Ganjam district, 10 injured

Berhampur: At least 10 passengers were injured after a bus of the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) reportedly met with an accident in Ganjam district this evening.

According to reports, the accident took place when the bus bearing registration number – OD 058 C 4198 – hit a roadside tree near Banatumba village under Bellaguntha police station limits of the district while it was on its way to Baliguda from Bhubaneswar.

There were over 40 passengers when the accident took place, said sources adding that the injured persons were rescued and rushed to the Bellaguntha hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, a team of cops from Bellaguntha Police station reached the spot and carried out rescue operation. Besides, efforts are on the make arrangement for the journey of the stranded passengers, informed sources.

Till the filing of this report, it is yet to be known under what circumstances the bus hit the tree which left 10 passengers injured.