Connect up to 120 devices on Jio AirFiber, Know details about it  

Jio AirFiber allows its users to connect up to 120 devices and this might come as a surprise for you. The Jio AirFiber which is also known as Reliance Jio’s 5G FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) service is available across 6956 towns and cities in India. The telecom service provider is trying its best to take the service to places where it offers 5G connection.

Reliance Jio has confirmed that it can connect up to 120 devices through its Wi-Fi connection. The telecom service provider has not mentioned any minimum speed requirements for the plan. Jio has however mentioned that the internet speed will be distributed evenly on the connected devices. It is safe to assume that if you are willing to connect 120 devices, you should opt for either a 500 Mbps or 1 Gbps plan. Users also get OTT benefits for customers under the high-speed plans.

Reliance Jio has launched the Jio AirFiber quarterly plan in India. This 5G FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) service from the company offers a plan validity of 3 months. Before the launch of this plan, the telecom service provider offered plans with 6 months and 12 months validity. This 3-month plan by the telecom service provider is meant for those who need a shorter duration plan.

The Jio AirFiber quarterly plan or 3-month validity plan is available in all categories and includes 30 Mbps to 1 Gbps plans.