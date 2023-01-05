Watch: Furious hippo chases speedboat through lake, video goes viral

A gruesome video that appears to show an enraged hippo chasing people in a speedboat and pushing them out of its territory has gone viral on social media. Footage shows a vacationer driving a speedboat after spotting a hippopotamus watching from a few metres away. They were suddenly attacked by this huge beast. Frightened vacationers kept their composure while giant animals chased boat and jumped in and out of the water.

What made the incident even more terrifying was the angry growl of the animal that rushed forward to scare the boat away. Semi-aquatic mammals glide very close to the boat before the vehicle reaches speed.

The video was shared by the Hidden Tips Twitter handle with the caption, “Although accurate numbers are hard to come by, lore has it that hippos kill more people each year than lions, elephants, leopards, buffaloes, and rhinos combined. Don’t get close.” The video has received over 75,000 views and more than 500 likes.

Watch the video here:

Although accurate numbers are hard to come by, lore has it that hippos kill more people each year than lions, elephants, leopards, buffaloes and rhinos combined. Don’t get close! pic.twitter.com/cc7EbQHs4j — Hidden Tips (@30sectips) January 3, 2023

Many internet users rsponded to the clip,”Wow he cut that close.” Another user prayed, “Do not run out of fuel here.”

wow he cut that close — ice (@icewulff) January 4, 2023

do not run out of fuel there — DAD (@DADARGDREAM) January 4, 2023

Hippos are the deadliest land mammals in the world, with an estimated 500 deaths per year in Africa, according to the BBC. Hippos are aggressive creatures and have very sharp teeth.

Also Watch: Maharashtra forest official stops vehicles as tigers cross the road