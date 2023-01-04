Watch: Maharashtra forest official stops vehicles as tigers cross the road

According to reports, animals have attacked a number of people on the road over the past few years. These incidents have become frequent. Because of this, drivers of motor vehicles have been urged to move steadily while crossing a forest area. One such video has surfaced online, showing crowd control by the Maharashtra forest department as tigers cross the road in Tadoba National Park.

Milind Pariwakam, a user on Twitter, uploaded a video in which officials stop the traffic to let the wildlife cross the road. As people wait at both ends of the road, an adult tiger and a cub can be seen crossing the road.

“Everyday, tigers and other wildlife are endangered while crossing roads around Tadoba. When will NGT orders be implemented fully by @MahaForest @mahapwdofficial On the +ve side, kudos to the crowd management here, maybe by @MahaForest staff like last year?”, the tweet captioned.

On the +ve side, kudos to the crowd management here, maybe by @MahaForest staff like last year?

A second video was also shared by Milind Pariwakam on Twitter and informed that both clips were received via social media.