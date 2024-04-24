Bhubaneswar hottest yet again at 43.2°C By 2:30pm, Jharsuguda boils at 42.9°C

Bhubaneswar: As many as six places in Odisha recorded temperatures of over 40°C by 2:30 pm on Wednesday said the latest report of the local MeT office.

Most parts of Odisha are facing a heatwave-like situation for almost a month, on Wednesday Bhubaneswar recorded 43.2°C at 2:30 pm. Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature in Odisha at 42.9°C.

People have been advised to refrain from stepping outside the house from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. They have been asked too take necessary precautions in case going out of home within the time is unavoidable.

Here are the temperatures recorded across Odisha by 2:30 pm today:

Bhubaneswar : 43.2°C

Jharsuguda : 42.9°C

Chandbali : 42.2°C

Balasore : 41.4°C

Rourkela : 40.8°C

Sambalpur : 40.1°C

Hirakud : 39.2°C

Keonjhar: 38.4°C

Gopalpur: 35.4°C

Puri : 35.2°C

Paradip : 34.6°C

The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the temperature in Odisha is likely to rise by four to six degrees in upcoming days.

Sharing about the weather reports, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said, “Temperature will rise by 4-6 degrees in the next 5 days. No large change in maximum temperature (Day Temperature) during next 48 hours and gradual rise by 4-6°C during subsequent 3 days at many places over the district of Odisha.”

Meanwhile, yellow warning for heatwave has been issued for districts including Balasore, Khurda, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur and Nuapada. Hot and Humid weather condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

The weather department further predicted that Odisha will grapple with severe heatwave from April 26th. Orange heatwave alert has been issued for districts including Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada and Khurda on Friday.