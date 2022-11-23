WATCH! Female tourist abused for dancing on holy Mayan pyramid

A female tourist in Mexico climbed atop an ancient sacred Mayan pyramid earning the ire of the onlookers and locals. The video has now gone viral.

The unidentified woman who is thought to be from Spain broke the rules on Monday and climbed on top of the Mayan temple of Kukulcan in Chichen Itza. This sparked a huge outrage among the onlookers.

A video shared on Twitter shows her climbing the steep steps despite protests from the angry crowd standing below. A security personnel is also seen climbing behind her. The woman climbs to the very top of the monument and ducks inside the temple before coming out and beginning her descent. She also stops briefly to gyrate her hips and dance after coming down a few steps.

Watch the video of the girl dancing on the Mayan pyramid here:

A disrespectful tourist climbs an ancient Mayan pyramid in Mexico and gets booed pic.twitter.com/ZMAnwf0Euo — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) November 21, 2022

Meanwhile other people standing at the bottom can be heard hurling profanities at her in Spanish as well as demanding that she be locked up for her transgression.

A video also shows the massive crowd surrounding her as she is being escorted away, throwing water at her. Some of the angry onlookers also pull off her cap and tug her hair while she is being led away. It has been reported that the reason for the people’s outrage was that the pyramid was a sacred monument and climbing it was disrespectful to the local people.

Watch the outrage of the onlookers at the girl dancing on the Mayan pyramid here:

Logran bajar a Mujer que se subió a la Piramide en Chichen-Itza obstruyendo la ley, es detenida y la abuchean😱. pic.twitter.com/g0Cxoc9Q9V — Fernando Salvador (@ferchavagil) November 21, 2022

Reports confirmed that the woman was arrested and fined for climbing the temple which is also a world heritage site.

The Pyramid of Kukulcan, also known as El Castillo (The Castle), was built by people of the Mayan civilization between 800-900 AD. This four-sided pyramid stands about 78 feet high and has a temple at the top. It served as a temple to the deity Kukulcán, the Yucatec Maya Feathered Serpent deity.

While tourists used to be able to climb the pyramid, Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) has prohibited visitors from climbing the monuments since 2008. According to Mexico’s federal law on archaeological, artistic, and historic monuments and areas, anyone who violates or desecrates such areas is subject to a sanction and a fine of up to 50,000 pesos ($2,572.97).