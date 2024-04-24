SRK’s iconic ‘sattar minute’ scene from ‘Chak De India’ was shot in one take, says Vidya Malavade

The iconic scene of ‘sattar minute’ from the hit movie ‘Chak De India’ is known to all. However, very rare people know that Shah Rukh Khan took just one shot to shoot the scene.

Sharing about the scene to IndiaToday, Vidya Malavade, who played the role of Indian team captain, Vidya Sharma in the movie, sad that the superstar delivered the iconic ‘sattar minute’ (70-minute) dialogue in one take.

Speaking about the scene to the media house, Malavade said that any coach giving a speech to his team, will bring back the memory of ‘Chak De’, and especially when ‘Coach sir’ is doing it, then definitely it will remind you of that moment.

“I still remember when Shah Rukh Khan Sir came and shot that scene, he did that in one take, he just nailed it. He is so amazing and well prepared always and that is the magic of SRK,” she told to IndiaToday.

It is worth mentioning here that the ‘sattar minute’ scene is one of the iconic moment of the 2007 released movie and is still fresh in people’s mind. In the monologue, SRK is head saying, “Sattar minute, sattar minute hai tumhare pas shayad tumhare jindagi ke sabse khas sattar minute aaj tum achcha khelo ya bura yeh sattar minute tumhe jindagi bhar yad rahenge toh kaise khelna hai aaj mai tumhe nahi bataunga bas itna kahunga ki jao aur yeh sattar minute ji bhar ke khel lo kyun ki iske bad aanewali jindagi me chahe kuchh sahi ho ya naa ho chahe kuchh rahe ya naa rahe, tum haro ya jito lekin yeh sattar minute tumse koyi nahi chhin sakta koyi nahi toh maine socha ki iss match me kaise khelna hai aaj mai tumhe nahi bataunga balki tum mujhe bataoge khel kar kyun ki mai janta hu ki agar yeh sattar minute iss team kaa har player apni jindagi ki sabsi badi hockey khel gaya toh ye sattar minute khuda bhi tumse wapas nahi mang sakta toh jao, jao aur apne aapse is jindagi se apne khuda se aur har us insan se jisne tumhe tum par bharosa nahi kiya apne sattar minute chhin lo.”

Notably, ‘Chak De India’ was directed by Shimit Amin and featured Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Malavade, Shilpa Shukla, Sagarika Ghatge Khan, and Chitrashi Rawat, and others. The film was released in 2007.