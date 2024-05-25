Watch: Female teacher and student do couple dance on Tum Hi Ho song, Internet responds

These days, dancing videos are getting quite popular over the internet. Adding to this trend, a video of a female teacher and student doing couple dance on iconic Bollywood romantic song “Tum Hi Ho” is going viral over the internet.

The video has been shared on social media platform Instagram by @tanisha_islam_22. In the video, a student and a saree-clad teacher are seen doing couple dance on romantic song Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 movie. After being shared, the video has garnered over 13.9 million views, while nearly 8 lakh Instagram users have liked the video.

Reacting to the viral video, one user said, “If genders were reversed, the teacher would have ended up in POCSO.” Another person wrote, “Aapna time to bs pen dete dete nikal gaya.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “Agr aesi mam ho to dance na aate hue bhi dance krlenge.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “Dream adura reh gya schoollife puri ho gyi.” A fifth person wrote, “Shame on the part of this behaviour of a teacher.” Another person wrote, “Asli maje toh inohne kar liye school life me.”\

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE