Robot sets world record by solving puzzle Cube in half second, watch

A Robot recently set world record by solving Rubik’s Cube in less than a second timing. Accordingly, the achievement got a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. The time taken by the Robot to solve the puzzle has been reported as 0.305 seconds.

The puzzle was solved by Component Production Engineering Center, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation in Japan.

It is to be noted that the fastest average time to solve a 3x3x3 rotating puzzle cube by a human is 4.48 seconds, achieved by China’s Yiheng Wang.

Guinnessworldrecords shared the video on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Fastest robot to solve a rotating puzzle cube, 0.305 seconds by Component Production Engineering Center, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE