Passenger boat stranded in Chilika lake of Odisha, rescue operation underway

Brahmagiri: A passenger boat was stranded in Chilika lake. Due to a mechanical fault in the engine of the boat, the passenger ferry got stuck in the middle of Chilika lake said reports on Saturday.

According to reports, there are more than 20 passengers in the boat. In addition, there are ten bikes on the boat. This morning while the boat is going from Satpada to Janhikuda, it was stuck in the middle of Chilika.

The ferry was taking passengers from Satpada through Chilika to Janhikuda Ghat, a long distance of five kilometers. Local fishermen are continuing their efforts for rescue.

Earlier a motorised passenger boat was stranded in Chilika reportedly in the middle of Chilika Lake on March 25. The cause of the incident was said to be a mechanical fault in the engine of the ferry boat.

As per reports, a passenger boat stuck in mid-Chilika due to mechanical glitch. Reportedly, there were more than 30 passengers and 8 bikes on board the boat.

The boat set out for Satapada ghat of Chilika from Janhikuda ghat in the morning. At about 9:40 am, the passenger boat got stuck midway on the water due to technical glitch. Reportedly, by efforts by the local fishermen the rescue the trapped passengers was successful.

