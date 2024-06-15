3 crushed to death after rumours of fire spark panic in train in Jharkhand

Ranchi: In a tragic incident, at least three people were crushed to death after panic broke out in a train after rumors spread about a fire in the train in Jharkhand.

The incident occurred when the train, Sasaram-Ranchi Intercity Express, was near Kumandih station in Latehar district in Jharkhand. On receiving information about the fire, several passengers jumped off the train, thinking they were fleeing for their lives. However, a good train was coming from the other way, which crushed three to death and left many others injured, including a child.

According to reports, of three, two were men while one was a woman. The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital.

After receiving information about the incident, police and railway officials rushed to the spot, seized the bodies, and sent them for autopsy. The cops have further initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

Earlier, a woman was reportedly hit and killed by a Goods train in Khordha district of Odisha. The incident took place near Balugaon Railway Station when the Goods train was on its way to Berhampur from Balugaon.

Although the identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained, she has been identified as a resident of the Bheteswar village under Banapur Police Station limits.