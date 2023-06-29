WATCH: Chimpanzee sees sky for first time, see the pure joy

A truly touching video has been captured and shared by an organization called Save The Chimps of a chimpanzee seeing the sky for the first time.

The organization has captured the moment and shared it on its official and verified Instagram handle. The organization has shared a video of a chimpanzee who sees the open sky for the first time after arriving at a sanctuary in Fort Pierce, Florida, in the United States.

Vanilla, the chimpanzee in the video had never stepped out of a 5-foot-square cage until she was moved to Save the Chimps sanctuary.

In the video one can see another chimpanzee Shake going out immediately, but Vanilla was see to be hesitant. Later an encouraging hug from the alpha, Dwight fixed the issue.

Watch the video as Vanilla is in awe of the vast open sky for the first time:

(Credits Instagram: savethechimps)