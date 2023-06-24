Watch: Monkey enjoys pani puri in amusing viral video

Pani puri, also known as Golgappa, Puchka, or Pani Ka Batasha, is one of the most loved Indian snacks. Golgappa is not just a snack; it’s an emotion for all the Indians, and there’s hardly anyone who dislikes this. But what if we say that not just humans but also animals love Puchka? Well, here is something that took the internet by storm.

You may have seen a lot of videos of monkeys, but this viral video has gained significant attention. In the video, an ape was seen gorging on some Pani Puris and giving humans tough competition.

In the viral clip, the monkey can be seen sitting in the Pani puri cart, where the vendor can be seen serving him puchkas. After seeing the monkey eating pani puri, a number of people gathered to see the monkey in the video.

The 43-second video was shared by a Twitter user named Gajanan Gawai. “A video featuring a monkey eating pani puri from Dayanand Chowk in Gujarat’s Tankara has gone viral on social media, he wrote while sharing the clip.