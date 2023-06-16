WATCH: 24-year-old woman breaks stereotypes becomes a bus driver

Breaking stereotypes, 24-year-old Anugraha from Kerala’s Kozhikode followed her passion for driving big vehicles.

By Sudeshna Panda
Kozhikode (Kerala)(ANI): Breaking stereotypes, 24-year-old Anugraha from Kerala’s Kozhikode followed her passion for driving big vehicles.

She took up a job as a public bus driver.

The 24-year-old woman has been receiving appreciation for her decision to drive a public bus between Perambra and Vadakara in Kozhikode.

Anugraha recently completed her postgraduate degree in logistics and later she aims to create her career in logistics.

Anugraha drives the public bus between Perambra and Vadakara in Kozhikode.

