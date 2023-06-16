WATCH: 24-year-old woman breaks stereotypes becomes a bus driver

Kozhikode (Kerala)(ANI): Breaking stereotypes, 24-year-old Anugraha from Kerala’s Kozhikode followed her passion for driving big vehicles.

She took up a job as a public bus driver.

The 24-year-old woman has been receiving appreciation for her decision to drive a public bus between Perambra and Vadakara in Kozhikode.

Anugraha recently completed her postgraduate degree in logistics and later she aims to create her career in logistics.

