Viral video: Bison rams into auto-rickshaw, watch what happens next

In a heart-wrenching video, a bison attacking an auto-rickshaw at night in the middle of a road has gone viral online. The clip has left Internet users concerned about the safety of people travelling through the road amid the jungle as well as of the wild animals.

The video was captured by the people in the vehicle standing behind the auto and was later circulated online.

In the viral clip, a bison can be seen ramming into an auto-rickshaw lifting its front in air. It is unsure what irked the animal to a attack the vehicle, but after showing its anger the bison left the spot and run back to the wild.

Shared on Twitter by WildLense Foundation the caption in the post read, “Never underestimate Gaur/Indian Bison. Maintain proper distance otherwise it could be lethal.”

Watch Video Here:

So far, the clip has garnered more than 810k views and tons of comments. While the action of the bison terrified many, others were simply curious to know what made the animal angry. Some people took to the comment section to urge for stricter rules for those riving along a path through the forest.

Take a look at some reactions:

