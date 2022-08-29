Cobra perches on top of woman resting in field: Watch viral video

In a recent spine-tingling video clip it was seen that a cobra climbed up the back of a woman who is taking rest in apparently at a field. The huge snake stayed there for a while and then went away without hurting her. The video has so far earned 210 retweets, 28 quote tweets, and 1178 likes.

Posted to twitter by IFS Officer Sushanta Nanda, the post has been captioned as, “”When this happens, what would be your reaction??”

The IFS officer in the same tweet also made it clear that the snake moved away after a few minutes without causing any harm to the woman. He wrote, “For information, the snake moved away after few minutes without out causing any harm… “

As we can see in the video that a woman is taking rest on a cot when the snake climbed up and perched on top of her. Reportedly, it remained there for some time when the woman became still though she shouted for help but the reptile probably could not know it. Perhaps the snake did not get frightened and thus it went away after some time.

The viral video on twitter has earned mixed reaction from the users. As in the post it has been asked about one’s reaction in such situation a user answered, “I will ask the snake if it would like to have some snacks.”

Another user interpreted the situation in some other way. He gave it astrological angle and wrote, “Bhai dhana praptira joga achhi se mahilankara,” which means the woman has the chance to get wealth (perhaps as the cobra perched on top of her for some time).

Another user showed his concern about the calf that can be seen tied to a pole at a close distance. He wrote in Hindi, “Sabse pehle toh bachhde ko khol kar surakshit stan ko le jate,” that means first the calf should have been taken away to some other safe place, “. Another user wrote, “Chant “Om Namah Shivaya” and surrender.”

And yet another suggested, “Would definitely not take video and try and make it viral..just wondering who was the brilliant chap shooting the clip?”. And to this another user answered, “Whoever it was, he wud’nt have done anything more. Becoz a little disturbance wud have put the womans life at risk. The best bet was only to lay still.”

