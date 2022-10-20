Viral snake video: 14ft King Cobra rescued from palm oil farm, watch

Time and again several animal videos including that of snakes are going viral on the internet. Now video of a huge and scary King Cobra has surfaced.

According to the reports of indiatoday, the King Cobra which is said to be 14-feet-long was rescued from the Bhavanipalem village of Madugula mandal in Andhra Pradesh.

A man informed the snake helpline embers about the snake after spotting it on his palm oil farm. Soon, a team of snake rescuers rushed to the spot, caught it and released it in a forested area.

However, in the video, which also has been shared on the YouTube page of Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society, it can be seen that the King Cobra on some occasions tried to bite the rescuers.

