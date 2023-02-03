Video showing dog’s amazing way of balancing ball goes viral: Watch

The internet is a storehouse of entertaining content. Every now and then, we come across videos and photos that leave us amazed. One such entertaining video we have for you featuring a dog balancing a ball on his head. The video will definitely surprise you and will bring a smile on your face.

The video opens up with a person throwing up a ball and a dog can be seen balancing it on his head. The canine further carries the ball on his head and plays with it for some time. Eventually, after tossing the ball for few minutes he gives the ball back to his trainer.

This adorable clip was shared by a Twitter page named @buitengebieden. The caption in the post reads,” Skills…”

Take a moment to look at this lovable video:

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote,” That is amazing. Could possibly play in any soccer team.” Another commented,” Wow! excellent ball skills! have they been signed to a top club yet?” A third comment reads,” Wow, this dog is amazing when he catches the ball, he never drops it. What a playful cute little dog.” A fourth wrote,” Waouh…..Brilliant doggy.”

