Dogs sets Guinness World Record, video wins hearts online

Animals are extremely helpful to their paw-rents especially the dogs. It is a well-known fact that dogs are man’s best companion and the most trained animal in the world. In light of it, a German citizen has received Guinness World Record because of his dogs. Wondering what did the dogs do? Read to know!

The video in question was shared on Twitter back in the month of January by the official account Guinness World Records with the caption, “New record: Most dogs in a conga line – 14 by Wolfgang Lauenburger (Germany) Wolfgang guided Emma, Filou, Fin, Simon, Susy, Maya, Ulf, Speck, Bibi, Katie, Jennifer, Elvis, Charly and Cathy in the long line.” In the video, the German citizen named Mr Wolfgang can be seen instructing his dogs to do the Latin American dance conga. The video is extremely adorable and will surely leave you elated.

The clip begins with the dogs along with their trainer forming a conga line in front of a Guinness adjudicator and performing the conga dance in order to break the record.

Take a look at the video here:

New record: Most dogs in a conga line – 14 by Wolfgang Lauenburger (Germany) Wolfgang guided Emma, Filou, Fin, Simon, Susy, Maya, Ulf, Speck, Bibi, Katie, Jennifer, Elvis, Charly and Cathy in the long line 🐶 pic.twitter.com/AL6D3vGG5j — Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 31, 2023

Upon being shared on January 31st, the video has gained over 48Kviews and more than 240k likes. It has left the netizens in splits. The comments section has been lauded with several comments as well. The comments mostly included ones like “That’s the most wholesome thing I saw today” and “The balance and grace oh the cuteness!!”

