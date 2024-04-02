Video of Zomato delivery agent preparing for UPSC exams on duty inspires internet, Watch

Getting a government job in India is dream of most of the Indians, and when it comes to cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, youths are super ambitious for it. However, everyone does not have the privilege and resources to pursue and achieve this dream. To crack the mother of all exams in India, people go to every extent of preparation. Recently, a video of a Zomato delivery agent, who was stuck in traffic, preparing for UPSC on his mobile phone is going viral over the internet.

Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter) a CA-turned-educator who helps UPS CSE aspirants, Ayusshi Sanghi, wrote, “After watching this video, I don’t think you have any other motivation to study hard.”

In the video, the Zomato delivery agent was seen holding a mobile phone in his hands and listening to a UPSC lecture quite attentively. The video has text inside it that read, “Sapne, majboori, aur samay ki tangi” (Dreams, compulsion, and time crunch).

After the video went viral, the social media users have appreciated his efforts for the examination. Reacting to the viral video, one user said, “Every thing is possible, if you have dedication and devotion. I pray for him to be a great person in future.” Another person wrote, “Place is not important, placement is important.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “Wish you all the best for your bright future. May God bless you with happiness and success.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “If will is there everything ipossible to acheive passionated dream or goals nothing can stop. Where there is will there is way.” A fifth person wrote, “suppose he is watching a upsc lecture, keeping in mind his socio-economic conditions his chances are still bleak. Instead someone needs to tell him to utilize his efforts on something that provide returns in future.” Another X user said, “Inspired & driven to excel, the path may be tough, but the reward – invaluable.”