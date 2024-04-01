Man grows horn on head, gets it removed through surgery: Pics

Man grows horn on head – The photos of the 74-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh with a horn on his head has gone viral. He had to undergo surgery that removed a horn-like structure that had grown on his head.

Shyam Lal Yadav, a resident of Rahli village in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, reportedly said that a horn-like structure started growing on his forehead after a head injury.

Initially, he started trimming it himself but in vain. Rather over time, the structure rapidly grew. This is when he decided to consult doctors who were unable to determine the cause.

He then went to Bhagyoday Tirth Hospital in Sagar and got it removed through surgery. Doctor Vishal Gajbhiye said that the structure was a sebaceous horn condition which affected areas of the skin that are exposed to sunlight.

The horn, also known as ‘Devil’s horn’ was removed in an operation which was followed by an X-ray that showed that the roots of the structure were not that deep.

The horn may or may not be cancerous and is made of a substance called keratin which can be easily cut with a sharp knife.

This condition is more common in older people between the ages of 60 and 70. It appears brownish-yellow in colour, experts say.