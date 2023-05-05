Video of Pakistani family using extreme jugaad to fit kids in car, goes viral

People often surpass all limits when it comes to fulfilling their goals and putting all their creativity to use. One such incident was spotted in Pakistan’s Karachi, and its video has taken the internet by storm where three children can be seen sitting inside a car’s bumper.

Advertisement

Recently, a video shared from Karachi by an automobile Instagram page shows three kids crammed inside a cage-like container that has been attached to the car’s rear bumper. The family apparently had too many people to fit in the car, so they came up with a disturbing “jugaad” that has angered people on social media.

The clip was shared with the caption, “Karachi walo ko tag karo.” As the vehicle drives by, individuals behind the scenes can be heard giggling madly. The video shows that the vehicle is already overflowing with passengers, with backseats and passenger seats full to the brim. However, someone in the car came up with the idea to attach a cage-like container to the bumper in order to accommodate all of the family members.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@auto_fashion_pk)

The video has divided users. A few took a dig at the vehicle owner and wrote, “Nice back bumper.”

Some people found the situation funny, but others were angry and demanded that the owner of the vehicle should be arrested for putting the children in danger. A user commented, “So dangerous.” “This is Elon Musk,” another user commented. A user commented with concern, “Very dangerous!! Shouldn’t be encouraged!!”