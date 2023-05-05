Viral video shows two men walking in Delhi Metro wearing skirts, Internet says ‘normalise this’

For years, there have been many rules set for each gender. While some of these rules have a strong ground and logic, many of these were just made to boast one’s choice of living. Although women have often been vocal about the injustice posed upon them by society, men somewhat have suffered in silence as well. However, more and more people, males especially, have been coming forward nowadays to break the stereotypes and challenge the traditional gender norms. In light of it, a video of two men walking in Delhi Metro wearing skirts has surfaced online, and many flocks in support.

Posted on Instagram by Sameer Khan, the video features the user and his friend wearing T-shirts, denim skirts, and sneakers while walking in the Delhi metro.

The caption of the video reads, ‘Clout chasers,’ with a text overlay indicating that they had worn skirts on the Delhi Metro.

So far, the video has garnered more than 875k views and tons of positive comments. People on social media praised their fashion sense and confidence. Meanwhile, some users did show negative reactions, but it only sparked a conversation about breaking stereotypes revolving around gendered clothing.

There were a few who did not support the concept of the video and wrote, “Because of people like you, the masculine trait has ended in boys.” But, this only prompted people to come to the defense like this user who replied, “Lungi is okay but skirts are not? I don’t understand they literally serve the same purpose.”