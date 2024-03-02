Video of French influencer dancing in rain after quitting 9 to 5 job wins hearts, Watch

The Gen Z are most confused about picking an option between 9 to 5 job and their passion. In order to know what is better, these people often try both the options and stick to one they are comfortable with. Meanwhile, a video of a French influencer dancing in rain after quitting 9 to 5 job is winning hearts over the internet.

The French influencer, identified as Fabrizio Villari Moroni is seen jumping with happiness in the rain after sending his resignation in the video. He took to his Instagram handle and shared the video accompanied with a heartfelt note.

In the note, he mentioned that he was wrong to think he could fit his passion of content creation with his desk job. “I overestimated my ability to be present everywhere at once and to show up equally to all things I commit to,” he mentioned in the caption.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t take that long to realize that if you commit to many things, you’re not actually committed to any. So I had to make a choice. Creating for you (and me) is the greatest honor and the only thing that actually fulfills me,” he added.

Furthermore, he wrote, “Every single day some of you stop me in the streets of Paris and thank me for what I do. When it’s actually me thanking you for the immense love and support you show me. It will never be forgotten. This was not an easy choice, but as you can see, it was the one that made me happy. Excited to see what’s next for us. Yours Fabri.”

The video has garnered over 8 million views, while nearly 4 lakh Instagram users have liked the viral clip. Reacting to video, one user commented, “In 2012, I felt just like that. I decided to leave my job, and let me tell you, tears flowed like rivers afterward. I remember dancing in the streets, feeling liberated yet scared. That moment taught me to recognise my limits and set clear boundaries. Since then, I’ve hopped through different jobs, putting my well-being first. This video takes me back to those raw emotions. Hats off to anyone who stays true to themselves – you’re a champion in my book.”

While another person wrote, “I remember feeling the exact same way when I left the corporate world. That job was my ‘dream job’ till I found my dream outgrowing it and that’s been one of the best yet hardest decisions I’ve taken for myself.”