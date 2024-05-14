Odisha Chief Electoral Officer reviews poll preparedness in Rourkela

Rourkela: On a visit to review the poll preparedness in Sundargarh district, Additional Chief Secretary and Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha Nikunja Bihari Dhal has took detailed stock of the law and order situation, communication plan, election expenditure monitoring, SVEEP and other poll related preparations for ensuring a free, fair, inclusive and inducement free election there.

During his visit, Dhal directed the District Election Officer-cum-Collector Sundargarh Dr Gavali Prasad Harshad and all enforcement agencies to be more vigilant about the expenditure sensitive Rourkela constituency.

In a review meeting held in the Conference Hall of the ADM, Rourkela and attended by the Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dr N Thirumala Naik, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Satrughna Kar, DIGWestern Range Niti Sekhar, District Election Officer Sundargarh Dr Gavali Prasad Harshad, SP Sundargarh Pratyush Diwakar, SP Rourkela Brijesh Kumar Rai and the enforcement officers, CEO Dhal reviewed different poll related issues in detail.

Dhal instructed the District Magistrate to constitute more FSTs and SSTs for full proof monitoring of the expenditure sensitive Rourkela constituency. Sri Dhal directed all the enforcement agencies like the State GST, IT, Forest Department, Excise Department and police to work in coordination to ensure inducement free election.

Taking stock of the security arrangements the CEO informed the DIG Northern Range and the SPs that minimum 14 companies of CAPF will be allotted to Sundargarh district. He also asked both the SPs to deploy in situ CAPF at least one day in advance of the polling date in the four EVM strong room locations. SP- Rourkela briefed the CEO regarding the arrangements for some net shadow booths. The DEO informed the CEO about installation of CCTVs are installed in the six interstate check posts. The CEO advised him to install CCTVs in all police nakas for better outcome.

During the review process the DEO intimated about the different SVEEP activities in Rourkela for better voter turnout. The CEO asked the DEO to target for 75 percent voter turnout in Rourkela and Raghunathpali constituencies. He also instructed the DEO to ensure a festive atmosphere in the steel city to give a good voting experience to all the voters.