DJ Khaled makes bodyguards to carry him to keep sneakers clean! Watch

DJ Khaled makes bodyguard to carry him! As seen in a recent video, popular artist DJ Khaled was carried by his bodyguards as he did not want to “mess up” his Nike Air Jordan sneakers while walking over sand. The incident took place when he was going to attend an event to promote his album. However, the incident did not go well with social media users as they slammed the popular artist for this.

As we can see in the video, Khaled opens the door of his car and after looking at the ground then asks his bodyguards to help him out as he does not want to get his “Jordans dirty”. And then his bodyguards carry him and place him on the back of a golf cart. He was then taken to the stage for the event where he performs.

Posted by Khaled himself four days ago the video has so far amassed a huge 237,457 likes. However, in the comment box the post has been slammed by many users.

A user commented, “That’s the stupidest thing I have seen! Get off your fucking high horse.”

“Guards don’t get paid enough for dat,” another user commented.

Yet another user wrote in the comment box, “Honestly Khaled i think you deserve all your success and achievements in life…you are a real inspiration…but this time you took too far…and I don’t care if this was some kind of a joke or if you thanked them…or if this was just about the Jordans…it’s wrong in so many ways to share this…it’s disrespectful to the guards…they are not slaves…”

“Lifting 400 wasn’t in the resume,” another user commented.

Watch the video here: