Man falls off flight as ground staff moves stairs away from it, Watch

A man fell off flight after ground staff members removed the stairs from the Airbus. The incident reportedly occurred when a staff member was stepping out of an Indonesia’s Transnusa plane and accidently two other workers removed the stairs from the flight. The incident was captured in cameras and is presently going viral over the internet.

Reportedly, the incident occurred at the Jakarta airport. Luckily, the victim of the incident was not severely injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, the video is presently going viral over the internet. Shared by aviation consultant Sanjay Lazar on X (formerly Twitter), the clip has garnered over 97 thousand views, while hundreds of users have liked it.

Reacting to the viral video, one user said, “How did they remove the stepladder without (aircraft) door close? Isn’t that basic SOP! This is the worst nightmare for any ground staff/crew.” Another person wrote, “I never understand how people are there at the right time in the right place to record such incidents.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “The height is fatal or only few injuries can happen from that height? I never realised the height while boarding or de-boarding.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “Ladder removed without notice ? Hope he’s safe ! Prayers.” A fifth person wrote, “i received an information regarding the conditions of him. He was getting treatment immediately and gratefully nothing serious injury on him.” Another user said, “Just Terrible!”



