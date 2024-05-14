Acid attack in Puri leaves 9 members of 2 families injured

Puri: In a shocking incident, at least nine people from two families were injured following accident attack at Siddha Mahavir Chamar Sahi of Puri City this evening.

A group fight broke out between two family members due to some unknown reason. Soon, it turned it ugly when they threw acid at each other, due to which 9 people, 7 from one family and 2 from another family, were injured.

On being informed, a team of cops from the Talabania Police Station reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. From their preliminary probe, the police came to know that the acid attack was the outbreak of some land disputes.

