Cheetah spotted in Mayurbhanj of Odisha, locals terrified

Mayurbhanj: A Cheetah has been spotted in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Wednesday, said reliable reports in this regard. The cheetah has been cited in Jagannathpur village on the side of Lulung Road under Baripada forest division in Mayurbhanj district.

Reports further said that, officers of Baripada range reached the spot after receiving reports that a leopard had entered a thorn forest in this village at the foothills of the Similipal sanctuary.

The search for the cheetah is still on. Earlier on February 8, a royal Bengal tiger had died in Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

Further it is worth mentioning that, the carcass of the tiger was recovered from Duduruchampa area of the National Park. The tiger does not have any kind of injury mark on the body, said reports.

While the carcass of the dead tiger was dissected yesterday in the presence of NTCA members, the bones and viscera of the tiger were sent to the lab for further investigation, the RCCF said.

According to reports, the RCCF Prakash Chand Gogineni said that the cause of the tiger’s death will be clear only after the report is obtained.

Recently on December 18, there has been an interesting tiger fight in Similipal reserve forest in Odisha, said reliable reports, this was a major topic of discussion among animal lovers.

According to reports, there was a fight among two tigers in the Similipal reserve forest in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha where on of them tried to claim its territory.

The victorious young tiger has been identified as T35. It is a young tiger and fought to claim its territory. T35 got into a fight with T31. Reports say that, T35 was victorious in the fight.

There are visuals of the T35 victoriously and confidently patrolling its territory. Reports say that there are as many as 35 tigers in the Simlipal National Park.